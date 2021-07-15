Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop feeds piece of cake to history-sheeter on latter's birthday; video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing a senior inspector posted at a police station in suburban Jogeshwari here feeding a piece of cake to a local history-sheeter as part of the latters birthday celebration in a housing society.

Mumbai: Cop feeds piece of cake to history-sheeter on latter's birthday; video goes viral
A video has gone viral on social media showing a senior inspector posted at a police station in suburban Jogeshwari here feeding a piece of cake to a local history-sheeter as part of the latter's birthday celebration in a housing society. A police official confirmed that the incident took place around two weeks back at the housing society in Jogeshwari, where the history-sheeter resides. The history-sheeter, Danish Sheikh, was earlier booked in multiple criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, and he had been arrested by Jogeshwari police in the past, he said. The 15-second video shows senior inspector Mahendra Nerleikar, in police uniform, feeding a piece of cake to Danish on the latter's birthday being celebrated at the office of the housing society.

When asked about the incident, Nerleikar said, 'It is an old video. I had gone to that housing society to see some demolition work going on, but some senior citizens there insisted that I visit the society office. I went there, but I was not aware that Danish was also present there with a cake." When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Mahesh Reddy said, "I am not aware of the video, I will check and then comment on it."

