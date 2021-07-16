Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein investigation movie 'She Said' gets Nov 2022 release date

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:29 IST
Harvey Weinstein investigation movie 'She Said' gets Nov 2022 release date
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's ''She Said'', the film about the reporters who took the lid off the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, will make its debut in the US in November 2022.

The much-awaited movie will feature Mulligan and Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively who were behind the publication’s sexual harassment investigation against Hollywood movie mogul Weinstein that started the #MeToo movement.

The movie, which has been set up at Universal Pictures, will premiere in US theatres on November 18, 2022, reported Variety. ''She Said'' is an adaptation of Twohey and Kantor’s bestselling book ''She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement”.

The Pulitzer prize-winning book details how the duo uncovered widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations over several decades against Weinstein, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The movie is set to begin production this year and will be directed by “Unorthodox” helmer Maria Schrader.

Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz has penned the script.

The movie rights of book ''She Said'' were acquired by Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment in 2018 under their co-production deal.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the film for Plan B, while Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021