Song Joong-ki’s character takes rebirth for revenge in Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son

Fans of Song Joong-ki in South Korea and across the planet have a beautiful news! First of all, the actor already resumed filming couple of days back for his upcoming movie Bogota.

The second beautiful news for fans of Song Joong-ki is that the Descendants of the Sun actor has confirmed his part in the upcoming Korean drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son. The 35-year old actor is confirmed to work with The Beast actor Lee Sung-min.

According to Soompi, Song Joong-ki and Lee Sung-min were being offered roles in Chaebol Family's Youngest Son drama in May 2021. Fans highly expressed their enthusiasm to know their decisions. JTBC finally confirmed that both actors are all set to work together in the new revenge-reincarnation drama.

Albeit the plot for Chaebol Family's Youngest Son has been kept under wraps, still it will revolve around the story of a secretary who reincarnates as the youngest child in a rich family. Song Joong-ki will be seen playing the role of Yoon Hyun-woo, who dies a wrongful death after being accused of stealing by the Sunyang Group family to whom he remained loyal for a long time. He will take rebirth as the youngest son of a rich family named Jin Do-joon to take over the company.

Chaebol Family's Youngest Son will be directed by Jung Dae-yoon. Shin Hyun-bin and Tiffany were also offered to play roles in the upcoming drama. It is penned by Kim Tae-hee, who has written the Korean remake of Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Beautiful Mind, and Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

The Chaebol Family's Youngest Son is expected to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities, movies and series.

