Vince McMahon scripted series in the works

A scripted series based on WWE chairman Vince McMahon's 1990s trial for allegedly supplying steroids to WWE wrestlers is being developed.

Blumhouse Television has partnered with WWE for the series titled, ''The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon'', that will be the first scripted portrayal of a part of the company’s history and the stars of that era.

According to Deadline, the show will focus on the 1990s, when a series of New York Post stories alleged McMahon was supplying steroids to his wrestlers.

The coverage caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal prosecutors in New York, who indicted McMahon on charges of possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute steroids. McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire.

McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers on the project.

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” said Dunn.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” added McCumber.

