Woman, daughter killed in road accident in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:05 IST
A 45-year-old woman and her daughter were killed when their scooter was hit by a car here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Harsi Pind crossing, about 38 kilometres from here, they said.

Sangeeta Bhardwaj died on the spot while her daughter Priya, 22, succumbed to injuries on her way to hospital, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said PTI COR CHS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

