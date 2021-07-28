Babylon Berlin Season 4: Current status & what could be the release date?

The German neo-noir series Babylon Berlin has been renewed for a Season 4. According to a May, 2021 report, the creators of the show confirmed that the production for the forthcoming season is underway, and they are working speedily.

The new season's production work was set to start more than a year ago. However, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the entertainment industry, shutting down most of the productions, including that of Babylon Berlin Season 4. The good part is that now the crew members are back to work.

In January, Berlin agency Filmgesichter was looking for 2,000 extras and announced a casting call for Babylon Berlin Season 4, reported Berliener Zeitung, a daily newspaper based in Berlin. THR reported Babylon Berlin series four is currently shooting.

Recently, a German Tabloid B.Z shared an image of the production team with their Nazi backdrops, old automobiles. Extras in SA costumes will appear again and again in different corners of the city. The city of Berlins looks like set in the 1930s.

The series is set in Berlin during the latter years of the Weimar Republic, beginning in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who aspires to become a police inspector.

The premiere date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is yet to be announced, but we can still assume its release date. According to Volker Bruch, the production took six months to complete Season 3 with 12 episodes. That was from November 2018 to May 2019. The show premiered officially on Sky 1 on Jan. 24, 2020. Just after a month, Netflix aired the series. If we do the math, it took around 14 months from the time the production started to when the show was finally aired.

And now the production for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is underway. Therefore, if production continues in the same manner as Season 3, then it is likely to be premiered in summer 2022.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series of different countries.