Ana de Armas-starrer Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde' to now release in 2022

''Blonde'', a fictionalised account of Marilyn Monroe's life featuring ''Knives Out'' star Ana de Armas as the screen icon, has been scheduled for a 2022 release by Netflix.

One of the highly awaited films of the year, ''Blonde'' is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' novel by the film's director Andrew Dominik, known for ''The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford''.

No specific release date in 2022 has been set yet, reported Variety.

The film also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Cannavale.

''Blonde'' is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson.

The film has been in the works since 2010, with Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts once attached to the project.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux stated in an interview with Deadline that he had invited ''Blonde'' to screen out-of-competition at this year's festival, but the streamer declined.

Oates' 2001 novel was previously adapted as a television film, which saw Australian actor Poppy Montgomery play Monroe.

Michelle Williams famously played the late Hollywood star in the 2011 film ''My Week With Marilyn'', which earned her the Golden Globe for best actress.

Two separate British series on the life of Monroe are also under development.

Cuban-Spanish actor de Armas, also known for ''Blade Runner 2049'', will next be seen in James Bond film ''No Time To Die'', slated to be released theatrically in October. Her other upcoming films include ''Deep Water'' and ''The Gray Man'' from Netflix.

