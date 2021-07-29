Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ to have episodes based on Agatha Christie & Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios' 'What If…?' is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes, concluding on October 13. It explores what would happen if major moments from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) occurred differently. Each episode will feature an eclectic mix of popular MCU characters in unexpected situations.

Recently, Marvel Studios released a trailer and the premiere date for the upcoming animated anthology series. The trailer caption reads: "Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. "What If… ?" features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more." Check out the trailer below.

The series is created and penned by A.C. Bradley for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second 10-episode season is in development.

Recently, in a new issue of Total Film Magazine, the filmmakers' team discussed "What If...?" A.C. Bradley said, "Our episodes are either darker or lighter than a traditional Marvel movie, and we also have a couple of straight-up tragedies."

He continued, "We have an episode that's like a political thriller. We've got a dark Doctor Strange episode that's like a tragic love story. One of them is just me wanting to goof off and relive my favorite movies as a kid. Can't Hardly Wait was a touchstone… I can't imagine any other point in my career when I'm going to get to write one of those National Lampoon crazy party movies…"

The executive producer Brad Winderbaum, added, "Then we have a great Agatha Christie episode, it takes place in this obscure point of detail that only hardcore fans know called 'Fury's Big Week'..."

In January 2021, Marvel announced their "Marvel Must Haves" program, which reveals new toys, games, books, apparel, home decor, and other merchandise related to each episode of What If...?, following an episode's release. In the current month, Funko Pops and Lego sets based on the series were revealed.

Jeffrey Wright has been cast as the Watcher, who narrates the series. The other cast members who will reprise their role includes Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman.