Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra pens sweet birthday note for rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani received a plethora of heartfelt wishes on her 29th birthday on Friday. However, it was her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's wish that caught everyone's attention.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:32 IST
Sidharth Malhotra pens sweet birthday note for rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani received a plethora of heartfelt wishes on her 29th birthday on Friday. However, it was her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's wish that caught everyone's attention. The actors, who will soon be seen sharing screen space in their much-anticipated film 'Shershaah', have rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

However, the recent Instagram post of Sidharth is proof of the fact that the two share a close bond with each other. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a BTS picture from their shooting of 'Shershaah' together. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love. #HappyBirthdayKiara."

Kiara was quick to reply back to her rumoured beau on Instagram too! She re-shared his birthday wish on her IG story and wrote, "Thank you Captain" with a red heart emoticon. The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara and Sidharth for the first time. 'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021