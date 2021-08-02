Left Menu

Konark Sun Temple reopens for tourists

Sources said the district administrations have allowed reopening of certain major temples from August 3 while the decision in regard to reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will be taken at a meeting on August 4.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:18 IST
Konark Sun Temple reopens for tourists
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 PTI) The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha's Puri district on Monday reopened for the public after remaining closed for more than 100 days in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said.

The 13th century Unesco World Heritage site, Konark was opened to the tourists after thermal screening and wearing a face mask is mandatory for the visitors. As per the guidelines, 2,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the temple in a day.

According to the provision, the tourists will have to book the ticket online and scan it on their mobile phone at the main entrance.

However, local guides, photographers and handicraft businessmen are not allowed entry into the shrine premises.

The state government on its August unlock process had announced that the district administrations can allow opening of religious places and tourist destinations keeping in view the local pandemic situation. The government also allowed the people to roam in the sea beaches of Puri, Chandipur in Balasore and Chandrabhaga in Konark. Sources said the district administrations have allowed reopening of certain major temples from August 3 while the decision in regard to reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will be taken at a meeting on August 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021