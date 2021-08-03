DaBaby apologises for 'hurtful, triggering comments' to LGBTQ+ community amid backlash

After his gigs at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals were cancelled within 24 hours of each other, DaBaby issued another apology to the LGBTQ community. On Monday, the 29-year-old rapper, who has received backlash after going on a rant about HIV and members of the LGBTQ community during his set at Rolling Loud, issued an apology.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," the statement read. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging," he added in the statement.

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he continued. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he added.

The hitmaker then signed the note, "Love to all. God bless. - DaBaby." As per People magazine, over the weekend Lollapalooza announced that they removed DaBaby from the lineup since the festival "was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love."

Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas later issued statements stating he would no longer be performing at the festivals. He was also let go from his partnership with BoohooMan. During his appearance at Rolling Loud, he asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d-- in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up."

Following backlash from the likes of Madonna, Elton John and his 'Levitating' collaborator Dua Lipa, he issued a short apology on Twitter. "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he wrote.

"But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business," he added. DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, having to backtrack some questionable lyrics about JoJo Siwa earlier this year.

He also came under fire from Megan Thee Stallion recently, following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the feet last summer. Lanez joined DaBaby at Rolling Loud to perform their track 'SKAT' immediately after Megan hit the stage. (ANI)

