Kerry Washington to topline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'

Actor Kerry Washington will play the lead role in the feature adaptation of author Diane Cardwell’s memoir ''Rockaway''.

The movie comes from streamer Netflix and Washington will produce it through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions and Aevitas Entertainment.

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment.

Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach, according to the official logline.

''Truth Be Told'' creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screeplay from the book, Netflix said in a statement.

Liza Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, will produce the project for 3dot Productions alongside Washington, Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment.

Cardwell will serve as executive producer along with Margaret Chernin.

