Left Menu

Kerry Washington to topline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:05 IST
Kerry Washington to topline Netflix movie 'Rockaway'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kerry Washington will play the lead role in the feature adaptation of author Diane Cardwell’s memoir ''Rockaway''.

The movie comes from streamer Netflix and Washington will produce it through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions and Aevitas Entertainment.

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment.

Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach, according to the official logline.

''Truth Be Told'' creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screeplay from the book, Netflix said in a statement.

Liza Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, will produce the project for 3dot Productions alongside Washington, Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment.

Cardwell will serve as executive producer along with Margaret Chernin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021