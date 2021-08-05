Left Menu

Mike Colter joins Gerard Butler in 'The Plane'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:16 IST
''Luke Cage'' star Mike Colter has boarded the cast of ''The Plane'', a thriller headlined by Gerard Butler.

The Lionsgate project, expected to begin production later this month in Puerto Rico, will be directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

''The Plane'' stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colter will play Louis Gaspare, a cool-headed, former military man being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide when the plane crash lands on a dangerous remote island.

''Mike is an exciting addition to the film. Anyone familiar with his work knows he is a charismatic talent and a formidable force and we're thrilled to have him board The Plane,'' Richet said.

The film is based on a book by spy novelist Charles Cumming, who has penned the script along with JP Davis and Matt Cook.

Butler is also producing ''The Plane'' along with his work partner Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. Veteran filmmaker Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are also attached as producers on the film via their Di Bonaventura Pictures.

