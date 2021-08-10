Left Menu

Vince Vaughn to star in Apple drama 'Bad Monkey' from Bill Lawrence

Vaughn will also executive produce in addition to starring.Warner Bros Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.Bad Monkey marks the second series that Lawrence has at Apple. Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, recently dropped its second season on the streamer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:52 IST
Vince Vaughn to star in Apple drama 'Bad Monkey' from Bill Lawrence
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

''Bad Monkey'', a drama penned by ''Ted Lasso'' co-creator Bill Lawrence, has received a series order from Apple TV Plus with ''Wedding Crashers'' star Vince Vaughn attached to headline the show.

According to Variety, the series is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name.

''Bad Monkey'' will see Vaughn play Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida.

''A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey,'' reads the official logline of the show.

Lawrence is writing the series and will also serve as executive producer under his Doozer Productions banner. Vaughn will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Warner Bros Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.

''Bad Monkey'' marks the second series that Lawrence has at Apple. ''Ted Lasso'', starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, recently dropped its second season on the streamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021