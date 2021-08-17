Sex Education Season 3: Netflix unveils second-look images on social media

Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education Season 3 has already got its official release date. The series is set to premiere on Friday, September 17. Netflix recently has shared the second look images of Season 3 of the series through Twitter with the caption "We are respectfully bowled over. Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September." Check out the images below.

We are respectfully bowled over. 🎳 Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September. pic.twitter.com/0iX7MYW9Xt Advertisement August 16, 2021

Sex Education Season 3 was confirmed in 2020. The comedy TV drama has finished its filming and is set to premiere on September 17 on Netflix. In June, Netflix shared the news and dropped first-look images including new cast member Jemima Kirke (who played Headmistress Hope) on Twitter in the mid of June.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

Laurie Nunn-created Sex Education follows the story of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager who studied at Moordale Secondary School. His mom Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist, who starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama.

Season 2 follows Otis, who, after finally securing a relationship with Ola, is hit with the reality and pressures of a high school romance. That romance is further tested by the introduction of new students who challenge the status quo at Moordale and a chlamydia outbreak that causes students to question and struggle with topical issues.

Sex Education Season 3 will clear all the loose ends left in the last season. Season 2 shows Jean Milburn is shocked by her unexpected pregnancy. Hopefully, the third season would make the viewers clear whether Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy.

In a teaser for Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis." Asa Butterfield hinted that the third season would start after a time gap.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Asa Butterfield said to The Guardian. "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," he added.

Sex Education Season 3 stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh to the cast.

Sex education Season 3 is set to release on Friday, September 17. The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Laurie Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers of Sex Education season 3. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo are the directors of the series.

