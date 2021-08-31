Left Menu

'Malik' director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller 'Phantom Hospital'

'Malik' director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller 'Phantom Hospital'
Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for hits like ''Take Off'' and ''Malik'', is set to venture into Hindi cinema with a thriller, titled ''Phantom Hospital'', the film's producer announced on Tuesday.

The dramatic thriller will be produced by Priti Shahani, who earlier backed critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Talvar'', ''Raazi'' and ''Badhaai Ho''.

''Phantom Hospital'' is based on an unprecedented investigation into the Indian healthcare system.

The film is the first project from Shahani's newly launched production banner Tusk Tale Films.

For the movie, the producer is collaborating announced with award-winning investigative journalist and author Josy Joseph.

The screenplay of "Phantom Hospital" has been written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen.

The 39-year-old filmmaker said he is thrilled about making his first Hindi film.

''I was instantly drawn to the story inspired by true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story. ''My films have received so much love from the Hindi audiences that I am truly looking forward to directing my first Hindi feature," Narayanan said in a statement.

Shahani said her aim is to champion stories that are reflective of the current times and will resonate with the audiences.

''I am excited to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have traveled to a nationwide audience and is truly a visionary filmmaker and India's finest Investigative journalist Josy Joseph.

''Together we aim to make an entertaining film that uncovers one of the most shocking scandals in our country," Shahani added.

According to the makers, ''Phantom Hospital'' is inspired by an ''unusual scandal in the healthcare sector''.

''All of us have been victims of it unknowingly, and through this film, we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality,'' Shahani said.

Joseph, Founder of Confluence Media, said he is confident that ''Phantom Hospital'' will turn out to be a path-breaking movie.

''The strange thing about India is that its real stories are far more dramatic than any that a writer can imagine, but those have not been harnessed enough for visual storytelling. ''I am confident that 'Phantom Hospital' will be a path-breaking movie that will showcase Mahesh's mastery over the craft and Priti's capability to see through challenging projects,'' he said.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and after that, the makers will finalize the cast.

