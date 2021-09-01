Josh Peck joins cast of Hilary Duff starrer 'How I Met Your Father'

Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck has joined the cast of Hilary Duff-led 'How I Met Your Father' series. CBS' 'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF), a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' (HIMYM) has added another former child star- Josh Peck to its cast in a recurring role to act opposite series lead Chris Lowell, according to E! News.

Reportedly, Josh who currently stars on Disney plus's TV adaptation of 'Turner and Hooch', will be playing Drew, the good-looking vice-principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works. Josh's addition to the cast comes after Brandon Micheal Hall's exit from the series. He has been replaced by 'David Makes Man' actor Daniel Augustin.

Other cast members include Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, who will all play the friends and family of Lowell and Duff's characters. Ashley Reyes has also been cast in the recurring role of Hannah, the girlfriend of Sid (Sharma).

The upcoming series will revolve around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Hilary Duff will star as Sophie and serve as a producer on the series. Lowell will play Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He's described as having an edge and cynical about love and who lives with his best friend, Tom.

'This Is Us' and 'Love, Victor' duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are set as showrunners on 'HIMYF' and will serve as executive producers alongside original 'HIMYM' creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, with original series director Pam Fryman on board in the same role. 'How I Met Your Mother' ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson), and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

Bob Saget provided the voice of the narrator, an older version of Radnor's character Ted Mosby. The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'HIMYM' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Months before the sitcom's series finale aired in 2014, a 'How I Met Your Dad' spinoff series was announced. Greta Gerwig was signed on to star but CBS ultimately passed on the project. Two years later, Deadline reported that the series was being renamed 'How I Met Your Father' and getting brand new characters. Aptaker and Berger were additionally tapped to write the show, but the project was later put on hold in 2017.

A premiere date for 'HIMYF' has not yet been determined. The comedy was picked up straight to series in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)