Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson join cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'

Makers of the American teen drama- 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' have roped in Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, and Eric Johnson as series regulars for the HBO Max reboot. According to Deadline, the three new cast members will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, and Bailee Madison in the reboot of the popular 2010-17 series that hails from 'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros Television.

The newly-announced cast members will also join Malia Pyles and Zaria. The series written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring is a horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard that will feature a new story and new characters.

Deadline reported that in the upcoming series, a brand-new set of Little Liars will find themselves tormented by an unknown antagonist and will be made to pay for the secret sin they and their parents committed two decades ago. Aiono will play the role of Shawn, Noa's (Reficco) beau and one of the most popular boys at Millwood High.

Bechtel will portray Karen, Millwood High's reigning queen of men and an antagonist to the Little Liars, as per Deadline. On the other hand, Johson will play Sheriff Beasley, the imperative patriarch of the Beasley family.

The series will be produced by Muckle Man Productions and Alloy in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes. Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce under his banner Muckle Man Productions. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron, will also executive produce the series.

Calhoon Bring will serve as the co-executive producer. 'Pretty Little Liars', developed by I. Marlene King, came to an end in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes.

The teen thriller, which was based on Sara Shepard's books of the same name, revolves around the titular Liars, who are being tormented by a mysterious villain known as 'A'. The show inspired two spinoffs- 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' and 'Ravenswood', however, both were cancelled after one season. (ANI)

