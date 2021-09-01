Left Menu

Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson join cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'

Makers of the American teen drama- 'Pretty Little Liars

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:20 IST
Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson join cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'
Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Makers of the American teen drama- 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' have roped in Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, and Eric Johnson as series regulars for the HBO Max reboot. According to Deadline, the three new cast members will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, and Bailee Madison in the reboot of the popular 2010-17 series that hails from 'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros Television.

The newly-announced cast members will also join Malia Pyles and Zaria. The series written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring is a horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard that will feature a new story and new characters.

Deadline reported that in the upcoming series, a brand-new set of Little Liars will find themselves tormented by an unknown antagonist and will be made to pay for the secret sin they and their parents committed two decades ago. Aiono will play the role of Shawn, Noa's (Reficco) beau and one of the most popular boys at Millwood High.

Bechtel will portray Karen, Millwood High's reigning queen of men and an antagonist to the Little Liars, as per Deadline. On the other hand, Johson will play Sheriff Beasley, the imperative patriarch of the Beasley family.

The series will be produced by Muckle Man Productions and Alloy in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes. Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce under his banner Muckle Man Productions. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron, will also executive produce the series.

Calhoon Bring will serve as the co-executive producer. 'Pretty Little Liars', developed by I. Marlene King, came to an end in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes.

The teen thriller, which was based on Sara Shepard's books of the same name, revolves around the titular Liars, who are being tormented by a mysterious villain known as 'A'. The show inspired two spinoffs- 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' and 'Ravenswood', however, both were cancelled after one season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021