Left Menu

'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

The musical "Waitress," which ended its run on Broadway weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March 2020, returned for a limited run on Thursday with a new cast headed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Jewelle Blackman, who plays one of the three Fates in "Hadestown", said it felt overwhelming to be back at work.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 08:30 IST
'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

Broadway's long-awaited reopening kicked off on Thursday with the return of Tony-winning show "Hadestown" - the first musical to come back after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown.

"Hadestown," which won eight Tonys in 2019 for its modern rock twist on the ancient Greek tale of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, was the biggest show so far to take to the stage again ahead of the return of more than a dozen productions later in September. The musical "Waitress," which ended its run on Broadway weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March 2020, returned for a limited run on Thursday with a new cast headed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Jewelle Blackman, who plays one of the three Fates in "Hadestown", said it felt overwhelming to be back at work. "We get to do it first and give all these audiences what they've been missing for so long. How thankful are we to be the first ones to be able to share our story again," Blackman said.

Thursday's performance will be followed by a street party in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district, led by the cast and the show's band. "I don't know if any of us knows exactly how we're going to react, but I think it all comes from joy," Blackman said.

Audiences must be fully vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/broadway-theaters-require-vaccinations-masks-when-shows-reopen-2021-07-30 and wear masks for the show, while actors and all backstage crew work under strict protocols aimed at keeping the coronavirus at bay. Shows can play to 100% capacity. In August, "Pass Over" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/first-broadway-play-opens-ny-since-lengthy-pandemic-shutdown-2021-08-05 became the first play to open on Broadway since the long shutdown while rocker Bruce Springsteen's one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/springsteen-return-broadway-june-audience-vaccinations-mandatory-2021-06-07 began a limited re-run in June.

Broadway's three biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" are reopening on Sept. 14 - while others are rolling out through September and October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021