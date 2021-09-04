Left Menu

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marks father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary with priceless throwback picture

Marking late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Saturday, shared a social media post dedicated to her father.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 10:57 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marks father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary with priceless throwback picture
Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Saturday, shared a social media post dedicated to her father. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback picture with her father from her childhood days.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Hi Papa... We celebrate you everyday! We miss you and we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars and beyond .... Always ...forever Mushk." In the image, Riddhima and Rishi could be seen posing for the camera, while dressed in casual attires with twinning hats.

The post which garnered more than 30 thousand likes, had several people leaving heart emojis for the father-daughter duo. Earlier, on Friday, Riddhima had shared another throwback picture of Rishi holding her daughter Samara Sahni on her Instagram Story as she took a trip down memory lane.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021