Mia Khalifa designs exclusive swimwears for SEVEN SWIM

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:49 IST
Mia Khalifa has not worked in adult films since she quitted the porn industry in 2015. She left due to mental distress after her performance. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa
  • Country:
  • United States

The sensational Mia Khalifa who left her career as a pornographic star around six years ago still grabs headlines for all the different reasons. She had been crowned "the most desired porn star of all time."

Porn star Mia Khalifa has not worked in adult films since she quitted the porn industry in 2015. She left due to mental distress after her performance. She was in the porn industry just for 3 months at the age of 21. She is now 28.

Recently, one of her Instagram posts came into controversy, where she called herself "Virgin Mary." Mia Khalifa's post reads: "Tell your kids this was the Virgin Mary." The post came just a few days after her separation from her husband Robert Sandberg.

And now Mia Khalifa has launched herself as a swimwear designer. Mia announced her new venture for a clothing brand, SEVEN SWIM via Instagram. She designed a series of swimming bikini sets and posted some of its pictures. Mia's dress line was released on August 20, 2021.

Mia Khalifa's pictures are likely taken in California, U.S. She picked the tropical theme and designed the swimming wear with green and blue floral design. SEVEN SWIM posted an image with the caption: "@miakhalifa is wearing the Layali Top and Blaze Bottom in Carolina. "

The official social media of SEVEN SWIM appreciates Mia Khalifa's exclusively designed Bikini set for being comfortable, sexy, trendy and totally unique.

After working 3 months as a porn star, Mia Khalifa worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami. Additionally, she shifted her career as a sports commentator, social media personality, and webcam model. She runs a YouTube channel and Twitch (live streaming service platform). She also sells photo shoots and videos on different social media websites.

