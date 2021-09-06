Left Menu

Inner wear advertisement: J G Hosiery approaches ASCI against Lux Industries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:26 IST
J G Hosiery, which owns the Macho innerwear brand, on Monday said it has filed a complaint with advertising watchdog ASCI for allegedly copying its television advertisement by Lux Industries, which rejected the allegations.

It has been alleged that J G Hosiery's Amul Macho TOING Ad has been copied by Lux Industries for its LUX Cozi television commercial.

Kolkata-based Lux Industries has launched a new advertisement campaign for its Lux Cozi inner wear brand featuring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

In a statement, J G Hosiery said Lux Cozi brand has ''blatantly copied'' its Amul Macho TOING Ad that was first that was released in 2007.

''JG Hosiery has complained about the blatant plagiarism and ASCI has accepted JG Hosiery’s complaint for further processing,'' it added.

Denying the allegations, Lux Industries said its competitor is feeling threatened by the success of its TVC (Television Commercial).

''Our TVC is based on an original idea and conceptualised by our creative agency and is not inspired or motivated by any borrowed ideas. We feel that the competition is feeling threatened by the success of our TVC and is levelling baseless allegations,” the company said in a statement.

Noting that its advertisement has yet again created a buzz, Lux Industries said, ''the new commercial with Varun Dhawan is aimed to connect with the young consumers and has been highly appreciated and accepted by the consumers''.

Lux Cozi TVC, which comes with the message of 'Ekdum Cozy', has gripped the target consumers of the brand and is already a huge hit amongst the viewers, it added.

