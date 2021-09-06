Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan wishes to be as 'strong' as his father Rakesh Roshan

On the 72nd birthday of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet message on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:59 IST
Hrithik Roshan wishes to be as 'strong' as his father Rakesh Roshan
Hrithik Roshan with his father Rakesh Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 72nd birthday of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet message on social media. "The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa," he wrote on Instagram.

Hrithik also praised his father's strength and young looks. "Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you," he added.

Alongside the special birthday message, Hrithik posted a photograph of him sharing smiles with his father. Rakesh's wife Pinkie has also penned a heartfelt note for the former on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more..keep guiding us always ...have walked the path with you and learnt so much...will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are," she wrote. Rakesh is best known for helming films such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Krrish' franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021