Left Menu

France mourns "immortal" Belmondo, will pay national tribute on Thursday

Fans and stars paid tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Tuesday, saying the charismatic French actor, who died on Monday aged 88, would live on forever in people's minds and on screen. Belmondo, who shot to international fame as a star of New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, had, for decades, been one of France's most popular actors.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:14 IST
France mourns "immortal" Belmondo, will pay national tribute on Thursday

Fans and stars paid tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Tuesday, saying the charismatic French actor, who died on Monday aged 88, would live on forever in people's minds and on screen.

Belmondo, who shot to international fame as a star of New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, had, for decades, been one of France's most popular actors. "He's immortal," fan Bruno Fougeroux said. "It's the magic of cinema, you can keep on watching his movies forever. For me, Jean-Paul Belmondo will always be alive."

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Monday that the actor, who switched in the 1960s to mainstream films and became one of France's leading comedy and action heroes, was a "national treasure". Alain Delon, also one of the greats of France's cinema, told Europe 1 radio he was devastated.

"We have made French cinema, the two of us, he and I, we are two icons of French cinema, you can't speak of one without the other. We are the same age, it won't be long before it happens to me too," he said, visibly moved. An official ceremony will be organised on Thursday at the Hotel National des Invalides on Sept 9, the French presidency said.

On the streets of Paris, fans said he would be dearly missed. "He's our Clint Eastwood, he's a big man," taxi driver Koffi Blimoli said. A few years ago, another U.S. movie director, Quentin Tarantino, paid a tribute to Belmondo which circulated widely on social media on Tuesday.

"Belmondo is not just the name of a movie star, it's a verb that represents vitality, charisma, a force of will, it represents super coolness," Tarantino said, adding that he had been an inspiration for generations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021