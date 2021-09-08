Britney Spears' father asks court to end singer's conservatorship - media reports

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, NBC News and CNN reported on Tuesday.

Britney Spears had told the court in June that the arrangement was abusive and humiliating. She had filed legal documents asking that her father be immediately removed as the overseer of her $60 million estate. Jamie Spears, in a court filing in August, said he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he went a step further and asked the court to end the conservatorship entirely, according to NBC News and CNN.

Britney Spears "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," Jamie Spears said in a new filing cited by the media outlets. Her circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," he added. Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

