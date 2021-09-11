Idris Elba, Justice Smith to lead drama 'We All Die Young'

Actors Idris Elba and Justice Smith will feature in the upcoming drama movie ''We All Die Young''.

Based on a story by ''Hamilton'' star Daveed Diggs and Chinaka Hodge, the film will be directed by Jake Schreier of ''Robert & Frank'' fame.

According to Deadline, the movie will also feature actor Taylour Paige, known for appearing in movies such as ''Zola'', ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'' and ''Boogie''.

The story Marcus (Smith), a rapper in the midst of breaking big and undertaking the biggest live tour anyone has ever seen. At the same time, he's under pressure to make new music and is hopelessly blocked. He meets a young women (Paige) who convinces him to take a breath, which puts him at odds to the owner of the record label (Elba) who raised Marcus and is his mentor.

The movie will be produced by Temple Hill's Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner with Diggs, Schreier and Benny Blanco.

Elba most recently starred in ''The Suicide Squad''. His upcoming projects include ''The Harder They Fall'', ''Sonic The Hedgehog 2'', ''Three Thousand Years of Longing'' and ''Beast''.

Smith is set to star in Amazon thriller ''The Voyeurs'' and reprise his role of Franklin Webb in upcoming ''Jurassic World: Dominion''. He will also feature in ''Dungeons and Dragons''.

