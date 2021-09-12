Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Weeks after Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom released in theatres, the film is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Weeks after Akshay Kumar-starrer ''BellBottom'' released in theatres, the film is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor. The film was released theatrically on August 19.

Set in the 1980s, ''BellBottom'' followed an undercover RAW agent, played by Kumar, who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Kumar announced the film's digital release on Twitter.

''You remember the date, we shall remind you of the mission. #BellBottomOnPrime releases September 16,'' the actor wrote on Sunday.

The film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Kumar is currently shooting for the thriller ''Cinderella'', also backed by the Bhagnanis.

