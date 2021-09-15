Left Menu

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor share birthday wishes for Riddhima Kapoor

As late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older on Wednesday, celebrities and members of her family poured in wishes on social media for her special day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:16 IST
Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older on Wednesday, celebrities and members of her family poured in wishes on social media for her special day. A slew of celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and more took to their respective social media handles to wish their beloved "Ridz".

Kareena took to her Instagram Story and shared a childhood picture with Riddhima. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ridz. Celebrate soon!" Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Riddhima's brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor, also posted a sweet birthday message on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Love you rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true! Miss youuuuu," Alia captioned the picture of her with Riddhima and her mother Soni Razdan. Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with her cousin in which they can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous.

"Happy birthday Ridzz!," Karisma wrote, adding cake and heart stickers. Designer Manish Malhotra, who often socialises with the birthday girl, posted a glamourous selfie with her on his Instagram Story and penned, "Happy birthday dearest gorgeoussssss."

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu Kapoor on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)

