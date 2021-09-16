Left Menu

Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith to lead 'The Independent'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 11:00 IST
Veteran actor Brian Cox and ''Without Remorse'' star Jodie Turner-Smith are set to star in an upcoming political thriller.

Titled ''The Independent'', the movie will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, the film follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

Rice will direct the film from a Black List script penned by Evan Parter.

''The Independent'' will be produced by Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content along with Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Thea Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Parter.

Cox is currently awaiting the third season premiere of his hit HBO series ''Succession'', in which he plays the role of Logan Roy.

Turner-Smith most recently starred with Michael B Jordan in Amazon’s ''Without Morse'' and in the British TV drama series ''Anne Boleyn''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

