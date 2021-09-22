Netflix in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News
(https://bit.ly/3AxPKoJ) Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on the author's books. (https://reut.rs/3AqmxMq) Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being made into movies.
