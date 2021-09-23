Left Menu

The Expendables 4 & spinoff film to begin production in October 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:42 IST
The Expendables 4 and the untitled spin-off film identified as "Christmas Story" are stated to commence production in October 2021. Image Credit: The Expendables
For the last seven years, The Expendables franchise lovers are passionately waiting for the fourth movie. Now it looks like Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables 4 is finally heading toward production. Both the movies including The Expendables 4 and the untitled spin-off film identified as "Christmas Story" are stated to commence production in October 2021.

Recently, Lionsgate revealed that the cast of the third sequel, including Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone, are making their comeback as Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, Toll Road and Barney Ross respectively to The Expendables 4.

Also new to the franchise are Tony Jaa, Megan Fox, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The Expendables 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh, who directed 2012's Act of Valor and 2014's Need for Speed.

Production for the next Expendables is scheduled to begin in October. Therefore we might get the title soon.

Millennium's media president commented on the casting, saying: "[We] couldn't be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it fresh and fun, we've added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed."

The official synopsis for The Expendables 4 is yet to be revealed but Lionsgate's Jason Constantine described the film as a "no-holds-barred action film" that will "raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet." Nice and vague!

In August, Sylvester Stallone shared a new post to his Instagram teasing with a snap that things were going ahead. The actor posted an image of a gold ring featuring a skull face with purple gems for eyes. The caption reads: "Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips," Sylvester Stallone posted.

Along with The Expendables 4 a spin-off of The Expendables: A Christmas Story was announced to develop in 2020. The spin-off, with a budget of $70 million will be directed and scripted by D.J. Caruso and Max Adams, respectively. In August 2021, Stallone confirmed his involvement with the project. Identifying the "Christmas Story" portion of the title as a working title, Stallone stated that production commences in October of the same year.

After sharing the image of the new ring, Stallone once again took to Instagram to share a photo of someone's arm tattoo of his character Barney Ross. He also made the announcement that The Expendables: A Christmas Story is set to film in October 2021.

"This tattoo had to hurt! Off to shoot the spinoff of EXPENDABLES (Temp. working title is , Christmas Story ) in OCT," Sylvester Stallone captioned.

The Expendables 4 and The Expendables: A Christmas Story do not have an official release date, but it is expected to be out any time in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

