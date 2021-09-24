BTS, Coldplay's collaboration 'My Universe' out now

Global superstar groups BTS and Coldplay have released their first collaboration 'My Universe' on Friday. As per Billboard, the British rock band's label Parlophone Records has also announced a schedule of upcoming releases tied to the single with the K-pop boy band, including the 'Inside My Universe' Documentary on Sunday at 8 am and the Supernova 7 Mix and the acoustic version of the song at 7 pm ET, later that day.

The official music video, directed by Dave Meyers, will be "coming soon," according to Parlophone's update. 'My Universe - Coldplay X BTS' official lyric video has already surpassed 5 million views on YouTube within four hours of its release.

Fans of both bands heard a brief snippet of 'My Universe' on TikTok on September 13, where Coldplay frontman Chris Martin harmonises the uplifting chorus with BTS: "You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/ And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside." 'My Universe', which is sung in both English and Korean, is the second single after 'Higher Power' released ahead of Coldplay's ninth studio album 'Music of the Spheres', which was produced by Max Martin and will be released on October 15. 'Music of the Spheres' is the follow-up to their 2019 double album 'Everyday Life'. (ANI)

