Elon Musk says he and musician girlfriend Grimes are 'semi-separated'

Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, are "semi-separated" after three years together, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a story published on Friday. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 02:26 IST
Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, are "semi-separated" after three years together, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a story published on Friday. The publication quoted Musk as saying the pair, who began dating in May 2018, remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year old son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," he added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

