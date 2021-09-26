Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater expecting third child together

''American Horror Story: Double Feature'' star Lily Rabe and her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater, are set to welcome their third baby together. According to People magazine, Rabe confirmed her pregnancy at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures over the weekend as she flaunted her baby bump in a black dress. The 39-year-old actor and Linklater, 45, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017. The couple became parents to their second daughter in June 2020. On the work front, Rabe will next be seen opposite Ben Affleck in the George Clooney-directed film ''The Tender Bar''.

