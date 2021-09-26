Left Menu

Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater expecting third child together

American Horror Story Double Feature star Lily Rabe and her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater, are set to welcome their third baby together. The 39-year-old actor and Linklater, 45, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:54 IST
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater expecting third child together
  • Country:
  • United States

''American Horror Story: Double Feature'' star Lily Rabe and her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater, are set to welcome their third baby together. According to People magazine, Rabe confirmed her pregnancy at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures over the weekend as she flaunted her baby bump in a black dress. The 39-year-old actor and Linklater, 45, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017. The couple became parents to their second daughter in June 2020. On the work front, Rabe will next be seen opposite Ben Affleck in the George Clooney-directed film ''The Tender Bar''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021