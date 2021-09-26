Archana Puran Singh receives sweetest birthday wishes from her family

As actor Archana Puran Singh turned a year older on Sunday, her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi, along with their sons, seized the opportunity to express love for their beloved family member. Taking to his Instagram handle, Parmeet posted a photo in which Archana can be seen sitting on a chair with Parmeet lovingly looking at her. The two are surrounded by lots of pink and white balloons.

Adding to the picture, he wrote the birthday wish, "In gubaaron si halki phulki aur rangeen rahe tumhaari zindagi! Happy birthday my love." To this beautiful message, Archana replied, "Hahahaha. Kitna BHAARI message diya hai inn wishes mein. Thankyouuuuuu my dahlin. Love you sooooooo much!"

Their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi also posted heart-melting birthday messages for their mom on their respective Instagram handles. Aaryamann shared a childhood picture with his "Ma" and expressed his gratitude for all the love and happiness that came his way because of his mother.

"Nurturing, affectionate, selfless and hilarious. I couldn't be more grateful to you for holding my hand through life. There is no better teacher. You're beyond compare. You're all that's good in this world. Thank you for being so incredible. I grew up happy and I stay that way because of you. I love you Ma. Stay Laughing Always," he wrote. Ayushmaan shared an uber-cool video of his mom and wrote, "Happy birthday maa. The world is a million times better because you're in it. Love you more than anyone can imagine."

The actor, who has done films like 'De Dana Dan', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Bol Bachchan', is currently a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)