Premiere date revealed for 'Cobra Kai' season 4

Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series 'Cobra Kai' will premiere on December 31, as per the announcement made by Netflix during its recent 'Tudum' event. The series was renewed for a fifth season back in August.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:28 IST
Poster of 'Cobra Kai' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series 'Cobra Kai' will premiere on December 31, as per the announcement made by Netflix during its recent 'Tudum' event. The series was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the 'Karate Kid' film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), who was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra Kai students and the Miyagi-do students.

He and his long-time rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) ultimately decide to team up to stop the violence and takedown John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken control of Cobra Kai from Johnny. According to Variety, the series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchannan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio. 'Karate Kid' star Elisabeth Shoe also made an appearance in Season 3, as did 'Karate Kid Part 2' stars Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto, and Traci Toguchi.

The sneak peek offered during the Saturday event depicted LaRusso and Lawrence working together, despite very different styles as teachers, with students to take aim at Cobra Kai. The series has met with strong critical praise since it launched. Most recently, the show received four Emmy nominations, including for best comedy series.

'Cobra Kai' was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who also executive produce via their company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce the show for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

