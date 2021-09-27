Left Menu

Lena Dunham, musician Luis Felber are married

Hes the greatest person Ive ever met, she said at the time. Felber, 35, known professionally as Attawalpa, made his first public appearance with the Girls creator in August at the Sundance Film Festival in London.

Lena Dunham, musician Luis Felber are married
Actor-writer Lena Dunham has tied the knot with her musician boyfriend Luis Felber.

According to Us Weekly, the duo got married over the weekend.

Dunham, 35, first confirmed she was dating the English-Peruvian musician in an interview with The New York Times in April.

“It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met,'' she said at the time. Felber, 35, known professionally as Attawalpa, made his first public appearance with the ''Girls'' creator in August at the Sundance Film Festival in London.

