Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 16

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:55 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Apart from announcing the release date, the makers, on Monday, also launched the official teaser of the film, which is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The teaser opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name - Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with 'Udham Singh' being scrawled across it. Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life - to avenge India's most gruesome tragedy.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, 'Sardar Udham' also stars Amol Parashar, who will be seen playing the role of revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Interestingly, today marks the 114th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

