PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:23 IST
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to release on March 25
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" will arrive in cinema halls next year on March 25.

The horror-comedy, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The release date announcement comes two days after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to resume operations from next month.

The 30-year-old actor took to social media to share the news.

"25th MARCH 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 GhostGhost At a theatre near you," he wrote.

Bazmee and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar also shared the update.

"Iss Haveli ke darwaze khulne wale hai bahut jald... Taiyaar ho? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 25th March 2022!" Bazmee wrote.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

Meanwhile, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's "Heropanti 2" on Monday night announced that their film will now come out on April 29 instead of May 6. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan and the second one has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

