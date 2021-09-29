Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha shares her experience of working on music video of 'Mil Mahiya'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen shaking a leg in the upcoming music video of the urban Punjabi track 'Mil Mahiya'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:54 IST
Sonakshi Sinha shares her experience of working on music video of 'Mil Mahiya'
Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen shaking a leg in the upcoming music video of the urban Punjabi track 'Mil Mahiya'. 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' fame Raashi Sood has lent her voice to the song. The music video is directed by Amith Krishnan.

Excited about the track, Sonakshi said, "When I heard Mil Mahiya for the first time, I knew I had to be a part of it! It's an amazing foot-tapping number that got me moving instantly and Raashi Sood has really sung it beautifully! I have seen Amith's work in Enjoy Enjaami and was looking forward to shooting the video with him! The entire team has really made this song one of their best. I'm sure the audience will enjoy this groovy number!" Raashi also expressed her happiness about getting an opportunity to work with Sonakshi.

"I think for this song, no one other than Sonakshi could have added this magic so well. Her hard work and humbleness not only has amused me but has motivated me to write more banger compositions," she said. Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021