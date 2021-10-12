Paul Bettany to star in comedy drama 'Harvest Moon'

Marvel star Paul Bettany has come on board to play a pivotal role in comedy drama ''Harvest Moon'', which he co-wrote with Dana Brown.

According to Deadline, Mark Waters is attached to direct the film with Miramax producing. ''Harvest Moon'' also features actors Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk.

''I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon. The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. ''Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot with an incredible creative team led by Mark Waters. It’s all a bit of a dream. I’m very excited,'' Bettany said. The film revolves around a young boy who sees an opportunity to reunite his separated parents while the pandemic shuts down the world. Brown, Bettany and Waters will produce along with Bill Block and Jessica Tuschinsky.

Bettany was last seen in Marvel Studios' Disney Plus series ''WandaVision'' reprising his role of Vision that he made famous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

