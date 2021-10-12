Left Menu

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges are married

Actor couple Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.A representative for Devine, best known for the sitcom Workaholics and musical comedy film franchise Pitch Perfect, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.Erik Griffin, who worked with Devine on Workaholics and the film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, shared multiple photos from the nuptials on his Instagram account Sunday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:57 IST
Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges are married
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor couple Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A representative for Devine, best known for the sitcom ''Workaholics'' and musical comedy film franchise ''Pitch Perfect'', confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Erik Griffin, who worked with Devine on ''Workaholics'' and the film ''Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'', shared multiple photos from the nuptials on his Instagram account Sunday. ''Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!'' Griffin wrote alongside a photo with Devine and their other ''Workaholics'' cast members Blake Anderson and Anders Holm.

Last week, ''The Carrie Diaries'' actor Bridges teased the upcoming ceremony by posting a series of photos of her wearing different wedding dresses she almost chose as her trousseau. ''Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid. But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!'' Devine, 37, and Bridges, 29, started dating in February 2015 after they met on the set of the horror comedy film ''The Final Girls''. They announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021