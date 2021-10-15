Left Menu

Rana Daggubati to star in 'Netrikann' director's pan-India movie

South star Rana Daggubati is set to team up with director Milind Rau for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.Rau, known for directing Tamil films like Netrikann and The House Next Door, has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rau, known for directing Tamil films like ''Netrikann'' and ''The House Next Door'', has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie. The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news. ''Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH.Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more...,'' the tweet read.

The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site. Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the film.

Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in ''Rana Naidu'', the Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series ''Ray Donovan'' for Netflix.

