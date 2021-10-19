Left Menu

Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Visfot' goes on floors

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Visfot' went on floors on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:04 IST
Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Visfot' goes on floors
Riteish Deshmukh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Visfot' went on floors on Tuesday. The film, which marks Fardeen Khan's re-entry into Bollywood after an 11-year-hiatus, is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Priya Bapat in a pivotal role.

'Visfot' is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry to the Academy Awards that year for the Best Foreign Language film section. The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between the chawls of Dongri and the high-rises of the city of Mumbai and will be shot in real locations.

The film's team had recently organised a muhurat pooja during the last leg of Navratri with the key cast and crew members.Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy' and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years. 'Visfot', presented by T-Series and Sanjay Gupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021