Kolkata double murder: police detain domestic help for questioning

The police got some CCTV footage from the area and are examining them.In one such footage, Chaki who was the managing director of prominent firm Kilburn Engineering and Mondal were seen having sweetmeats in a shop.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:57 IST
Sleuths of Kolkata Police probing the double murder including that of engineering firm executive Subir Chaki on Wednesday detained a woman who worked as domestic help at the house where the killings took place, an officer said.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at different floors of the ancestral house of the executive in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Sunday night.

The woman is being questioned, the officer said.

A team of sleuths also paid a visit to Mondal's residence at a congested locality in the city's Mominpur area and spoke to his neighbours in connection with the investigation.

''Mondal had built a house in the southern suburbs of Kolkata, but he used to stay in Mominpur. We are trying to find out why he was staying here. We will talk to his two sons,'' he added. The police got some CCTV footage from the area and are examining them.

In one such footage, Chaki who was the managing director of prominent firm Kilburn Engineering and Mondal were seen having sweetmeats in a shop. Chaki also bought some sweetmeats, the packets of which were found in his car, a police official said.

