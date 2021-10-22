Left Menu

Month-long Winter session of Parliament likely from fourth week of Nov

The month-long Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence from the fourth week of November following all COVID-19 protocols, Parliamentary sources said on Friday.The session, which is likely to have around 20 sittings, would conclude ahead of Christmas, they said.In the wake of the pandemic, the Winter session of Parliament was not held last year and all the subsequent sessions -- Budget and Monsoon -- were curtailed due to Covid.

Parliament. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The month-long Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence from the fourth week of November following all COVID-19 protocols, Parliamentary sources said on Friday.

The session, which is likely to have around 20 sittings, would conclude ahead of Christmas, they said.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Winter session of Parliament was not held last year and all the subsequent sessions -- Budget and Monsoon -- were curtailed due to Covid. Though an official decision has not been taken yet, the sources said the session could commence from November 29 and would end around December 23.

Though, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously, the members will follow social distancing norms. In the first few sessions, both the Houses used to meet at a separate time to ensure that not many people were present inside the Parliament complex.

In the Winter session, those entering the complex and the main Parliament building will have to wear masks all the time and may have to undergo a Covid test.

The Winter session assumes significance as it will be held just months before the assembly elections in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is seen as a semi-final for the 2024 general elections.

