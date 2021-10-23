Left Menu

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has tied the knot.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 09:51 IST
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married
Meadow with her husband (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has tied the knot. On Saturday, Meadow took to Instagram to reveal that she got married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

She posted a black and white video of her beachside wedding and captioned it as, "we're married." In another post, she uploaded a picture with Paul's 'Fast & Furious' co-star Vin Diesel, who walked the model down the aisle in place of her father.

For the unversed, Paul, who played Brian O'Connor in the 'Fast and Furious franchise', tragically died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow was just 15 when Paul passed away. After the demise of Paul, Diesel maintained a close relationship with Meadow, who calls him her godfather. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021