Arshad Warsi to be seen in turbaned look in new film 'Banda Singh'

Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen donning a turban in his new film 'Banda Singh'. On Monday, Arshad took to Twitter and shared the first official poster of the movie. In the image, Arshad can be seen sporting a turbaned look as he poses with actor Meher Vij.

"Really excited to become #BandaSingh for you all. All we need is your blessings," he captioned the poster. As per a statement, 'Banda Singh' is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by Abhishek Saxena.

Excited about the project, Saxena said, "I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier two films Phullu and Saroj Ka Rishta were on social issues but Banda Singh is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast." 'Banda Singh' will go on floors in mid-November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)