Left Menu

Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan join hands for thriller 'No Way Up'

Primetime Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer and BAFTA award winner Phyllis Logan are collaborating for a high concept thriller 'No Way Up'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:33 IST
Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan join hands for thriller 'No Way Up'
Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Primetime Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer and BAFTA award winner Phyllis Logan are collaborating for a high concept thriller 'No Way Up'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers described the project as a "rollercoaster combination of disaster movie and survival thriller."

'No Way Up' follows two characters from very different backgrounds that are thrown together when the plane they are travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. The stricken airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone in on them. Claudio Fah will direct the project from a screenplay by Andy Mayson, with further casting set to be announced.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a spring 2022 shoot is planned in Malta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021