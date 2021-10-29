Bella Hadid shares cryptic post amid Gigi, Zayn Malik split

Supermodel Bella Hadid shared a cryptic post on social media which seems to be her opinion on the alleged conflict between her mother Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik, who recently split from Gigi Hadid. E! News obtained a quote of wisdom shared by Bella on her Instagram story on Thursday- October 28, after a report emerged alleging that her sister-supermodel Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik had struck Yolanda Hadid during an argument.

The quote read, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself." Soon after the allegation was denied, Bella was spotted in New York City with her mom Yolanda. Both have not publically addressed the allegations, yet.

The news of the altercation was initially reported by TMZ. In a statement to the outlet, the singer said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details."

Zayn later addressed the accusations in a statement shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing that he wanted to "protect" his and Gigi's 13-month-old daughter Khai. Zayn added that he values his privacy and didn't want "private family matters" shared with the public, including an "argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," reported E! News.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," the singer continued. He further added, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

For the unversed, E! News on Thursday confirmed that Gigi and Zayn have broken up. Both are currently co-parenting Khai, who celebrated her first birthday in September. Likewise, Gigi's rep issued a statement saying the model is devoted to their daughter Khai and needs privacy during this time. (ANI)

